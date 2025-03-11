LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $36.13 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.22%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

