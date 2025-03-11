Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

