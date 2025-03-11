Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.
Get Our Latest Report on Macerich
Macerich Price Performance
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -86.08%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macerich by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 352,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,619,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,849 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,778,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.