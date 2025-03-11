Magnera (MAGN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Magnera alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 132 1001 501 115 2.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.05 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.26

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.