Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Magnite has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,643.20. This trade represents a 40.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,262. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Magnite by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

