MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.