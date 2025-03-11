Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.