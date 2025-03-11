Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.
Mannatech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.