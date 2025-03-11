ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,602,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of ManpowerGroup worth $24,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.