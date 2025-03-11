Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. This trade represents a 0.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,092. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

