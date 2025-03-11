Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Stock Up 1.5 %

Merus stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Merus has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Merus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after purchasing an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after buying an additional 150,341 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,356,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $79,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

