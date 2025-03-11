Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

MAA opened at $167.40 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.