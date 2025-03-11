Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.69.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $333.28 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.40.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $134,675,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 386,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.