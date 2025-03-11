M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,078 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 112,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 282,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

