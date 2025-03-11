M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,363 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.28.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $5,861,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,267.80. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,406 shares of company stock valued at $76,705,729 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

