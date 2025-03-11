M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

