M&T Bank Corp Acquires 19,812 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $694,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $34,885.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,994.13. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $103,901.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,409. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

