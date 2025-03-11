M&T Bank Corp Acquires 21,775 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.