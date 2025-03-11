M&T Bank Corp Acquires 461 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after purchasing an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after acquiring an additional 270,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.