M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,057 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $8,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,426,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in Devon Energy by 394.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,007,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

DVN stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

