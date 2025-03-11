M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,387 shares of company stock worth $32,691,830. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

