M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hess by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hess by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of HES opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

