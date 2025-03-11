M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,372 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.9% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 115.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

