M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

