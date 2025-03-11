M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.