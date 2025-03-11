M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,585,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.