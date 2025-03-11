M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at $77,296,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,270,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

