M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $99,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $440.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

