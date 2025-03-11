M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

