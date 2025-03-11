M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.