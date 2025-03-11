M&T Bank Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

