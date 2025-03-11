M&T Bank Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.09 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

