M&T Bank Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.1 %

LFUS stock opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day moving average of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.90 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

