M&T Bank Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,098,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

