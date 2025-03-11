M&T Bank Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,935.30. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,451. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACVA stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

