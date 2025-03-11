M&T Bank Corp Has $1.49 Million Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 43.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

