M&T Bank Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,556,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

