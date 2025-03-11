M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.53 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

