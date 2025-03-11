M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,630 shares of company stock worth $57,719,574. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

