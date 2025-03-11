M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.55.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $402,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,934 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

