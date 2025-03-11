M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

