M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 94,495 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,500,000 after acquiring an additional 226,972 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

