M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,649 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.22% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 548,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 86.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 13.9 %

BYRN stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $438.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Byrna Technologies



Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

