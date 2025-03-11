M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies
In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:CSL opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average of $408.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $321.93 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
