M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.