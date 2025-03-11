M&T Bank Corp Purchases 13,826 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

