M&T Bank Corp Purchases 281 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in LPL Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.03.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

