M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

