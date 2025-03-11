M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

