M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Genius Sports worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

