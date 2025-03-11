M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIFree Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Genius Sports worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

