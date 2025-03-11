M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of Everi worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everi alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Everi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 124,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

EVRI stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,120.50. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.